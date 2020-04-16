Kansas City Mayor Lucas extending stay-at-home order until May 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Thursday, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas announced he is extending the stay-at-home order until Friday, May 15.

The city's current stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 24, but will now continue for another three weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday night, Kansas City has 371 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the virus.

Kansas City leaders are asking residents to continue only doing essential activities and refrain from any gatherings larger than 10 people. Additionally, all non-essential businesses should remain closed during this time.

Here's a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses.

Schools in all of Kansas and Missouri are closed for the rest of the year, and districts have shifted to remote learning.

Both Missouri and Kansas are still under statewide stay-at-home orders to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

These orders supersede those at the county level for the duration of the state order, unless the orders allow for tighter restrictions by local municipalities.

Missouri

On Friday, April 3, Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order, banning all non-essential activities and closing all non-essential businesses.

The order was as a major reversal of his stance, preferring to let local municipalities decide what is best.

The order began on Monday, April 6 and currently runs through Friday, April 24.

The governor has not yet said whether he will extend the statewide order, but on Wednesday, April 15, he said his decision was imminent.

He will hold his daily news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, where he is expected to speak more on the subject. You can watch that live on fox4kc.com.

Kansas

On Saturday, March 28, Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide stay-at-home order, banning all non-essential activities and closing all non-essential businesses.

The order began on Monday, March 30 and was initially set to expire on Sunday, April 19.

But on Wednesday, April 15, Kelly announced she will extend the order until midnight on Sunday, May 3.

On March 17, she announced that all the schools in the state would switch to distance learning for the rest of the year, becoming the first state in the country to do so.