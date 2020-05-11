Kansas City Mayor Lucas releases new rules that will begin Friday for restaurants planning to reopen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced new re-opening guidelines for Kansas City restaurants and non-essential businesses.

These new guidelines will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 15 and remain in place until at least Sunday, May 31.

“We continue to encourage all Kansas Citians to limit non-essential outings, to wear masks while in public and to maintain social distancing,” Mayor Lucas said. “COVID-19 remains present throughout the greater Kansas City region, with serious potential health consequences for those infected. We will continue to balance the public health and economic needs of our community as we continue our road to recovery. The guidelines we’ve announced today seek to protect restaurant patrons and employees as our region continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.”

The city released the following re-opening guidelines for KCMO restaurants:

Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms should not be allowed to dine.

Employees who are exhibiting symptoms shall not be allowed to work.

All patrons are to be seated while eating and/or drinking. Ten-foot distancing shall be maintained between tables, except when bench seating is fixed, and six-foot social distancing shall be maintained between different parties, as measured from back of chair to back of chair.

This includes booths, which may necessitate closing off every other booth space in certain layouts.

Bar seating is not permitted at this time.

Buffet style food service is not permitted. In addition, all self-service food operations are not permitted.

All employees are required to wear protective face coverings when in all areas open to the public.

All dining surfaces, including tables, chairs and highchairs must be cleaned and sanitized between customers.

Cleaning and sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces like doors, door handles, service counters, restrooms and waiting areas must be completed at a minimum of every 90 minutes.

Patio and outside dining service is allowed with social distancing of six feet between parties; however, no food preparation may take place outside the City-permitted kitchen.

Restaurants must adhere to all requirements set forth in the Kansas City Missouri Food Code, including handwashing frequency, employee health guidelines and proper sanitization of surfaces.

Restaurants are encouraged to continue carry-out, delivery and drive-thru services if feasible, to minimize contact among people.

Restaurants are strongly encouraged to maintain a log of all customers who spend more than 10 minutes seated at the establishment. Logs are to be kept for 30 days at the establishment before discarding/deleting. Log records will be kept confidential and will only be used to aid efforts to notify customers and staff about potential COVID-19 exposure.

Patrons of restaurants are encouraged to wear protective face coverings while in the restaurant unless seated at a table.

Single-service menus that can be thrown away after one use are encouraged, but if cost-prohibitive, all menus are to be cleaned and sanitized between every customer.

All businesses that have been deemed non-essential may also reopen Friday, May, 15 but must abide by the 10/10/10 rule, which goes as follows:

10%: building occupancy, or;

10 people inside: whichever is greater

10 minutes: businesses and organizations must keep track of people inside for longer periods by a sign-in

Essential businesses such as grocery stores, medical and dental offices and pharmacies are not subject to this rule.