Kansas City mayor says conference is considering canceling because of ‘current COVID crisis’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s mayor said the city’s current COVID-19 surge is causing other issues too.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he received a letter from a conference that is scheduled to be held in the Kansas City metro this fall. He said organizers are reconsidering holding the event in Kansas City because of the area’s number of COVID-19 cases.

Received a letter from an upcoming conference saying that are reconsidering coming to Kansas City and Missouri this fall due to our current COVID crisis.



To help our convention sector and our economy, let's make sure we get vaxxed and bring down our infection numbers. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 31, 2021

In the same tweet, the mayor asked people to get “vaxxed” to bring down infection numbers and help the city’s convention sector and the economy.

The city already lost the anticipated boost from the upcoming American Royal Rodeo. Organizers announced Friday that they would reschedule the annual event from August to May 2022.

They made the decision because of current COVID-19 numbers and the indoor mask mandate set to take effect in Kansas City on August 2. It will be in place until at least 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28. That included the entire rodeo. Organizers said they hope that by moving the event to May, it will be more comfortable for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, medical experts are doing what the can to get people vaccinated.

The Jackson County Health Department and Mid-continent Public Library held a drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday. People had their choice of all three vaccines at the event.

Health care workers said it’s important to continue to offer weekend vaccination clinics so that people who have to work during the week have the opportunity to get a vaccine.

If you or someone you know decided to get vaccinated, but aren’t sure where to go, anyone can text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) for information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).

In seconds, you’ll have several locations to get a vaccine, which vaccine is available, and information about making an appointment, or if you can simply walk-in for a shot.