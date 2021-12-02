Kansas City, Missouri extends mask mandate for schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students attending Kansas City, Missouri schools will be required to wear masks at schools for the rest of the calendar year.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 9-1 to extend the current mask mandate until Jan 1. It was scheduled to expire Thursday.

The ordinance was modified on Nov. 4, to drop the mask mandate for everyone. Instead the new mandate requires masks be worn in school settings. Anyone who rides a school bus, or other school transportation is also required to wear a mask.

School districts in Kansas City, Missouri, weighed in on the decision.

“As part of the HMC-1 Return to Learn Plan, masks are required for everyone in our buildings regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The district will continue to consult with local and state health officials regarding masks in schools,” The Hickman Mills School District said in a statement.

The North Kansas City School District said it will follow the extended mandate. The Raytown School District said it will continue to follow the extended mask mandate district-wide since some of its schools are located in Kansas City, Missouri.

“KCPS is still requiring masks in our schools at all levels. This will be in place until our Board of Directors and Administration decides otherwise, in conjunction with local health officials,” Kansas City Public Schools said in a statement it released following the city council’s vote.