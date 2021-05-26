Kansas City organization gives away bracelets to easily show who is vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A simple lime green bracelet will answer the question before it’s ever asked. And, today, it won’t cost you a thing.

KC Shepherd’s Center is giving away thousands of ‘I Am Vaccinated’ bracelets over the next couple of days.

KC Shepherd’s Center has worked with the Kansas City Fire Department to vaccinate homebound older adults and their caregivers for months. It said clients started calling after the Centers for Disease Control changed mask guidelines.

“The guidelines are confusing,” Executive Director Janet Baker said. “Our goal in this is just to make it easier for people and to advocate for the wellbeing of older adults by promoting vaccines. If a bracelet helps our community, it’s an easy thing for us to provide them.”

Starting Wednesday, the center will give away their version of the popular plastic bands.

To get one, take your vaccination card to KC Shepherds Center at 1111 W 39th Street between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it Wednesday, the center will also have volunteers looking for vaccination cards on Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Price Chopper at 4950 Roe Boulevard in Roeland Park.

Other locations and times for bracelet giveaways may be added in the future.

If you’re a business and want to pass out bracelets to your customers or employees, fill out an online form through KC Shepherd’s Center. They ask you put “BRACELET” in the subject line.

