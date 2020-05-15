Kansas City Power & Light District announces reopening plan for some businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some businesses in the Kansas City Power & Light District are set to reopen this weekend, but clubs will remain closed.

Starting Friday night, seven restaurants will open for dine-in guests following city guidelines.

Those restaurants include Bristol Seafood+Steak+Social, Chipotle, County Road Ice House, Dubliner, Protein House, Whopper Bar and Yard House.

Chipotle, Drunken Fish, Insomnia Cookies, Johnny’s Tavern, Meshuggah Bagels and Protein House are open for carry out and curbside pick up.

Salons and spas are also set to open, including Polished Nail Salon (May 15), Posk KC (May 16) and Bare Med Spa (May 18).

Johnny’s Tavern will open May 18 for dine-in service and Blade + Timber will do the same on May 20.

Cosentino’s Market and Rally House are also open.

Beginning Friday, May 22, the Power & Light District will be closing 14th Street so restaurants can use that space to seat customers.

Guy’s Dive and McFadden’s will open on June 3 and the KC Live! Block will be used to seat patrons.

No opening date has been given for nightclubs, and a spokesperson for the district said they are taking a a phased approach to reopening.

“We are taking a calculated, phased approach to welcoming visitors back to the district, and of course, taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of both our residents and our visitors,” spokesperson Shaeffer Smith said.