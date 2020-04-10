Kansas City Public Schools will begin distributing meals to students again next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools announced Friday that they will begin distributing school meals for students on Tuesday, April 14.

The district temporarily suspended the meals after “concerns that one of our food service workers may have become ill from the coronavirus.”

Superintendent Dr. Mark T. Bedell said that employee has since tested negative for COVID-19.

“I want to thank the Kansas City Health Department for their support and guidance throughout this situation,” Dr. Bedell said in a news release.

Curbside pick-up of student meals will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Northeast Middle School (4904 Independence Ave.)

East High School (1924 Van Brunt Blvd.)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School (4848 Woodland Ave.)

