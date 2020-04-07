Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is reporting 234 positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

Among the 234 cases, 167 are in Jackson County, 47 are in Clay, 20 are in Platte and 0 cases have been reported in the Kansas City area of Cass County.

The number of cases in the state of Missouri climbed to 3,037 Tuesday with 53 deaths reported, according to the state health department.

Twenty of the 53 Missouri residents who have died were age 80 or older, and 17 were in their 70s. Nine were in their 60s and five in their 50s. Just two of the 53 deaths confirmed by the state involved people younger than 50.

Most infected people develop mild or moderate coronavirus symptoms that clear up within three weeks, such as fever and cough. But older adults and people with existing health problems are particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

State lawmakers are convening Tuesday and Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson needs their approval to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, and other services to fight the virus.

The pandemic has forced businesses to close across the U.S., leaving normally busy roadways with little traffic. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they’re seeing an increase in speeding and reckless driving as a result of the lower traffic volume.

Last week, Transportation Department vehicles were struck three times by drivers, the agency said.