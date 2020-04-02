Kansas City reports first death from COVID-19 as number of cases in Missouri jump to 1,834

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City health officials are reporting the first death in the city related to coronavirus COVID-19.

Kansas City, Missouri Director of Health Dr. Rex Archer announced Thursday the patient was a woman, who was in her 70s. She was admitted to the hospital on March 25 and died on April 2.

Because she was already in critical condition, the health department was unable to get details about how the disease progressed, her underlying health conditions or her activities prior to her symptoms.

Another member of her household has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department. Health department specialists are gathering information from those around her to determine if others need to be isolated and tested.

“We can’t imagine the grief her family and friends are going through right now,” Archer said. “We knew this day was coming and we will have more hard days to come. We need to take care of one another and take seriously the stay-at-home order.”

As of April 2, Kansas City has recorded 143 positive COVID-19 cases, including 74 women, 65 men, three teenagers and one child.

The Missouri Department of Health is reporting 1,834 cases in the state. The latest death in Kansas City makes the 20th reported death in the state related to coronavirus.

On March 21, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a ‘Stay at Home’ Order requiring Kansas Citians to stay home except for essential activities. The order is effective until April 24.

Kansas is reporting 552 positive cases, including 13 deaths, according to KDHE.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.