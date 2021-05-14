Kansas City residents mixed on whether its time to ditch masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several municipalities in the Kansas City metro have lifted their mask mandates. But is everyone ready to toss their mask?

The latest change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people don’t need to mask up indoors anymore.

“I’m used to wearing it already for so long, so I’m going to continue to wear it until I see more people not wearing them,” Veronika Lovas told FOX4.

Individual stores and restaurants may still require masks inside, regardless of vaccine status. Health officials say vaccinated people can still catch and spread COVID-19, even if the risk of getting severely ill from the virus is low.

“You can still get the disease, but you yourself that are vaccinated are unlikely to be hospitalized or die so let’s be respectful of each other,” said Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City health director.

Right now, data shows 32% of Missourians are fully vaccinated, and 33% of Kansans are fully vaccinated.

“I think it’s too soon just because there are still people getting sick stuff, and we do need to think about others instead of just thinking about ourselves,” Chris Osei told FOX4.

Others who are fully vaccinated said they plan to completely ditch the masks for good.

“We’ve been wearing them long enough and people have been practicing social distancing, and I just think it’s time for those who are vaccinated to stop wearing them,” Detlef Felchow told FOX4.

Some people say they have personal reasons why they plan to keep wearing a mask.

“I lost my grandma like two months ago, so I feel like everyone should wear masks and be cautious and safe because of everyone’s health conditions. I never thought I’d lose my grandma to this disease so it’s real,” Mike Jones told FOX4.

Kansas City health officials say 3 out of 4 people over age 65 are now vaccinated. Archer reminds people that the mask mandate change increases the threat of COVID-19 for people who haven’t gotten their shot.

“The bad news is, for the folks who haven’t been vaccinated, they are now going to be at higher risk because there will be less protections,” Archer said.