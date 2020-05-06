Kansas City retailers reopen with changes to keep customers safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bunker, a popular retailer in Westport, is making changes to help customers feel safe.

The few customers who have returned to the store told workers they’re happy to have a new place to shop.

The store is limiting its occupancy to no more than 10 shoppers, to comply with public health guidelines still in place.

In addition, the retailer has installed glass dividers at its checkout counter for the safety of both workers and customers.

There’s hand sanitizer available and signs reminding folks to keep six feet between each other.

“It is a gradual process,” general manager Drew Barr said. “We are seeing what happens in the soft opening phase here. Depending on what the city allows and what we are seeing in the retail world by the 15th, we are hoping we can open up more fully. And we will keep taking steps toward returning to more full normalcy as time proceeds and we see how things are working out.”

For now, the Bunker offers what it calls a personal shopping experience.

The door is locked and you have to knock to be allowed inside.

Workers are also asking shoppers to wear face masks.

And hours have been cut back, with the store closing at 6 p.m. instead of staying open until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Online sales and curbside pickup have helped the retailer survive during the last seven weeks.

The store says it’s continuing curbside pickup for anyone who’s not comfortable returning inside the store.