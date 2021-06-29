Kansas City Royals join ‘Vaccinate at the plate;’ offer free tickets to get vaccinated

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are joining Major League Baseball’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative, hoping to convince fans to get a COVID-19 shot.

Anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a Price Chopper Pharmacy location on June 30 will receive two vouchers for future Royals games. There will also be a chance to buy up to eight additional tickets at 50% off.

Fans can also attend a vaccination clinic at the Blue KC Gate at Kauffman Stadium on June 30, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Royals ask that fans pre-register for an appointment. Walk up appointments will be offered, depending on availability.