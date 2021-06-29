Kansas City Royals join ‘Vaccinate at the plate;’ offer free tickets to get vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are joining Major League Baseball’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative, hoping to convince fans to get a COVID-19 shot.
Anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a Price Chopper Pharmacy location on June 30 will receive two vouchers for future Royals games. There will also be a chance to buy up to eight additional tickets at 50% off.
Fans can also attend a vaccination clinic at the Blue KC Gate at Kauffman Stadium on June 30, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Royals ask that fans pre-register for an appointment. Walk up appointments will be offered, depending on availability.