Kansas City Symphony cancels all shows scheduled through June including Celebration at the Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spokesperson with the Kansas City Symphony announced Thursday that they have canceled the rest of the season, and the annual Celebration at the Station concert in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The current season was set to run through June 21st.

“While canceling the rest of the season is a decision we do not take lightly, it is undoubtedly necessary in order to do our part in limiting the spread of coronavirus,” Symphony Executive Director Danny Beckley said in a news release.

Beckley said he cares deeply about the audience, musicians and staff, but he wants to ensure they put health and safety first.

The symphony intends to resume full performances in the fall for their 2020-2021 season.

Below is a full list of the impacted shows

Canceled: May 13-14, Film + Live Orchestra: The Red Violin in Concert featuring Joshua Bell

Canceled: May 15-17, Frank and Ella, Together Again

Canceled: May 20-21, Symphony Contributors’ Concerts

Canceled: May 24, Bank of America Celebration at the Station

Canceled: May 27, At the Movies: From Mao to Mozart — Isaac Stern in China

Canceled: May 29-31, Beethoven’s “Pastoral”

Canceled: May 30, Petite Performance: Musical Moods

Canceled: June 3, At the Movies: Humoresque

Canceled: June 5-7, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Tree of Dreams

Canceled: June 19-21, Beethoven’s Ninth

“Like many other performing arts nonprofits, the Symphony will take a big financial hit from these cancellations,” spokesperson Beth Buchanan said in a news release. “We’re asking ticketholders to consider donating the value of their tickets back to the Symphony.”

Ticketholders who wish to donate their tickets should visit the Symphony website to submit an online donation form or call the Symphony Box Office at (816) 471-0400.