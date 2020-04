Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The tireless efforts of health care workers especially over the last several weeks has not gone unnoticed.

The Kansas City VA took time early Wednesday to recognize its staff for their work.

A line of people from the administration side of the hospital greeted employees as they drove into work. They stood six feet apart, held signs and as cheered for each employee.

Their goal was to boost morale and show appreciation for their people.