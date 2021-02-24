Kansas City Vaccination Task Force meets for first time in closed session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first meeting of the Kansas City Vaccination Task Force did not yield much information for the public. Members went into closed session almost as soon as the meeting started on Wednesday afternoon.

What is known is that the city is partnering with both Walmart and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City to start to hosting vaccine clinics over the next few weeks. These clinics will specifically target people living in Kansas City zip codes with the lowest life expectancy.

Although the task force was credited in a news release concerning the partnership, it is unclear what role its members played in its coordination.

During the first minute of the first meeting of the Kansas City Vaccination Task Force, Chairperson Renita Mollman ,chief administration officer at Burns & McDonnell, mentioned the task force’s progress in learning about the best practices for administering the vaccine, data management, and correct vaccine distribution.

In the Walmart partnership the zipcodes 64127, 64128, and 64130 will be targeted to received 3,5000 vaccinations over the next six weeks. Eligible people will be contacted directly.

These are additional doses of the vaccine are coming straight from Walmart’s supply and have not been rerouted from the city’s weekly allotment of vaccines from the state, according to a news release.