Kansas City, Walmart partner to hold COVID vaccine clinics, helping over 3,500 residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Walmart and the YMCA of Greater KC are partnering up to hold a weekly vaccine clinic to inoculate more than 3,500 residents.

Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office said the first clinic will be held this weekend, and they will continue for the next six weeks. The city aims to vaccinate eligible Kansas City residents living in zip codes that have the lowest life expectancy.

Walmart will be hosting these clinics in a Kansas City YMCA location, which will not be disclosed to the general public for safety and security purposes. Only those who are contacted by the health department for an appointment will be informed of the location. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Walmart will use vaccine supply provided directly to the retailer from the federal government. These events will not affect Kansas City’s weekly vaccine allotment from the state.

“As my office and the city continue our work to ensure equitable vaccine distribution, I am proud this vaccine allotment through our partnership with Walmart will be getting to Kansas Citians who need vaccines the most,” Lucas said in a statement.

Lucas did not specifically say what zip codes they city will focus on, but a Community Health Improvement Plan published by Kansas City in 2017 could give some insight.

It showed that the average Kansas City resident could expect to live 77 years as of 2017. But people living in the city’s core between 71 Highway and I-435 can expect to live on average 10 to 15 years less than people living near the Country Club Plaza or in the Northland.

Lucas said the health department has already started notifying eligible Kansas City residents of the clinics via email and phone to make sure people aren’t “skipped over” due to internet access.

“As we continue vaccine rollout, we will not leave anyone behind,” he said.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should complete Kansas City’s online interest form in English or Spanish, or call 311.

The Kansas City Health Department is using this list as it works to pair residents with vaccines. As of Tuesday, the city said more than 4,800 Kansas Citians who have filled out this online form have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below are statements from leaders at Walmart, the Kansas City YMCA and the Kansas City COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force:

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness for Walmart. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

“The Y is proud to partner with the task force to provide vaccines in vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” said John Mikos, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. “Offering our space to improve vaccine equity is one way the Y can deliver on our mission to make sure all in our community have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

“The COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is pleased to assist in the coordination of this multi-week mass-vaccination event,” said Renita Mollman, chair of the Kansas City COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “Our Task Force was charged with helping ensure efficient and equitable vaccine rollout, and this event is but one example of ways the community can come together to protect our most vulnerable. We appreciate Walmart’s partnership and look forward to more events in the future.”