Kansas City Zoo to host vaccine clinic; some appointments go to Kansas residents in error

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo will soon go wild for COVID-19 vaccines. The zoo will open its cheetah parking lot to help get more in Kansas City, Missouri, vaccinated.

Next Wednesday, 2,200 people will get their COVID-19 shot in the drive-thru clinic.

“We don’t take health community as a cliche. We take it very seriously, and we try to stay informed, listen to what our residents and what this community really needs and try to really address those unmet needs for goods & services,” said Emmet Pierson Jr., president and CEO of Community Builders of Kansas City.

One thing Swope Health’s learned is not everyone is willing to get vaccinated in a health care facility.

“What we’re seeing from the data is we have to go to people in order to successfully vaccinate them. Sometimes our events here at Swope Health or any other event frankly, not in places out in the community, they pose challenges and obstacles,” said Jeron Ravin, Swope Health president and CEO.

The 2,200 appointments for next Wednesday’s clinic are all taken. But an initial sign-up link error allowed some who live in Kansas, not eligible for this event, to register for appointments anyway.

Twitter users shared frustration and confusion after learning they weren’t eligible. Swope Health encourages them to give up their slots, making more doses available to those who do qualify. But no one who booked an appointment will be turned away.

“We’d like them to call and see if we can put them on a wait list if possible,” Ravin said. “Obviously, though, we don’t want to turn anyone away. That’s not the goal. We want to abide by the state’s guidelines, very strict guidelines for that matter. But we’re hoping we can get some of those spots filled with residents and patients right here in Missouri, in this community if possible.”

The good news is that as more people get vaccinated, those in high-risk groups who’ve hesitated to get it are now more willing. More mass vaccine clinics are also being planned in Kansas City soon.

If you were not able to get an appointment for the clinic at the Kansas City Zoo and live in Missouri, you’re encouraged to fill out Swope Health’s vaccine interest form online. That’ll help in planning the next big clinics, including two more already on the books for April.

And if any slots come open from Kansas residents who give up their slots, if you’re on that list, you could get a call for clinic at the zoo next week.