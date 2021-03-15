Kansas City’s diverse leaders recognize it takes more than just making vaccines available to get everyone vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available as Missouri opens appointments up to another 500,000 people Monday. But, Kansas City’s mayor and other community leaders say they realize vaccinating everyone takes more than just making the shots available.

“I know that in some communities—certainly the African American community I’m from and others—there are some concerns about the vaccine: whether it’s safe, and whether it’s something people should get,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The same is true for the Kansas Leadership Center. The organization held more than 850 community meetings in the final five weeks of last year to educate as many people as possible about the COVID-19 virus and the importance of being vaccinated.

“I think the key is it’s all about relationships,” Ed O’Malley, President and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, said during a Facebook Live with the University of Kansas Health System Monday morning. “When somebody you know asks you to wear a mask or asks you to get vaccinated, people engage and they say yes.”

O’Mally points out that we need the experts to explain the virus and the vaccine. People want to know the medical and scientific aspects of what’s happening, but he says many also need an incentive, or to be a part of a greater good.

The Kansas Leadership Center discovered that people are more likely to take steps to do something like wear a mask or get a vaccine after they’ve had a conversation about it with someone they trust.

“They have some missing facts, and we as leaders in the community also have missing facts,” Claudia Amaro, Field Team for the Kansas Leadership Center, said. “There’s a lack of trust because there’s a lack of information in their language [Spanish]. But at the same time at the end of the conversation they understand how important the vaccine is for everyone in the community.”

Amaro says she’s heard from many in the Hispanic community that they want people they know, leaders in the Kansas City community, to talk with them and explain the information and how it impacts them here.

“A lot of them, all of the information they’re getting is from the national sources, and a lot of the time those news are pretty fast and quick and not with a lot of solid information,” Amaro said.

That’s the same message Mayor Lucas heard.

“My office continues our work to provide more easily-accessible vaccination opportunities for all Kansas Citians, and to ensure efficient and equitable rollout,” Lucas said.

He also released a COVID-19 vaccine public service announcement that featured the mayor’s community outreach liaison, Maurice Glover. You can watch the full PSA online.

“I’ve talked to people that said they’d wait and see what happens when you take the COVID-19 vaccine,” Glover said. “I can tell you one thing: I’m still here, so I’m good . . . You know what it does? It takes a burden off of you.”

Communities on both sides of the state line also worked to set up different ways for people to get the information they want and need.

In both Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan., anyone can call 311 for help filling out an interest form to get a vaccine. Operators are available to help in both English and Spanish.