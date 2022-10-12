WICHITA, Kan. — Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses:

3,022 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

3,779 got a second dose

33,089 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans who have received at least one dose is 64.5%, while 56.5% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 continues to be a health concern. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the state’s death toll increased by 17 since its last update. Five of those deaths happened in the past week.

The KDHE reports that 2,866 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days. That’s a thousand more than the previous week. However, the state says the seven-day average of new cases remained about the same at 266.

Some of the cases are tested for variants. The KDHE says 82 of the recent cases came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

During a check of Kansas hospitals on Tuesday, the KDHE learned there are 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 21 from last week.

118 of the patients are adults

One is a child

15 of the patients are in intensive care

