Kansas coronavirus deaths jump by 15 as number of positive cases surpasses 1,100

TOPEKA, Kan. — State officials have reported 15 new deaths due to the coronavirus on April 9, an increase by nearly half of the previous number of deaths.

Yesterday morning, Kansas was reporting 27 deaths, including two at a rehabilitation facility in Kansas City, Kansas.

The number of new positive cases in the state, 1,106, is actually down from yesterday, Kansas reported. Kansas experienced its largest jump on April 8, reporting 148 new cases, topping 1,000. That number is down by almost two-thirds on April 9, with only 58 new cases.

However, it’s too early to tell if the decrease is any indication of a trending decrease in case numbers.

The rate of deaths in the state is likely to continue to rise, since death trends lag behind positive case trends. Figures from a health statistics organization with Washington University show Kansas and Missouri’s death rate peaking weeks after the majority of the nation.

While 1,106 people have tested positive, the state reports 9,669 tests have come back negative.

Wyandotte County surpassed Johnson County in number of positive cases and has the most in the state with 272. Johnson County has 252, and Sedgwick County has 161. All other counties have fewer than 100, and several counties on the western side of the state don’t have any.

The Unified Government launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County. If you live in Wyandotte County, you can also self-report your symptoms on the website here.