Kansas Department of Labor to temporarily shutdown website Tuesday to make improvements

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor announced Tuesday that they will be temporarily shutting down their website to make updates. 

"KDOL’s IT system has been struggling due to the heavy load placed upon it by enormous claims volumes. In an effort to fix the issues with the system, it will be taken down for one hour," the department tweeted. 

This will happen between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and again between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Labor did say their phone lines will be open during this time, but their website will not be accessible. 

"We hope that the enhancements made during these time frames will allow us to provide better customer service to our fellow Kansans," the department tweeted. 

