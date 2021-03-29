Kansas enters Phase 5 of COVID-19 vaccine plan to delight of many residents, health officials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas has entered the 5th and final phase of its COVID-19 vaccine plan, making all residents 16 and older eligible to be vaccinated. That opens vaccine access to more than 2 million Kansans.

Janell Friesen, spokesperson for the Unified Government Public Health Department, said it’s a step in the right direction.

“We are excited to have it open up and have now one less barrier to people accessing the vaccine,” Friesen said.

According to the New York Times, as of Sunday, roughly 29% of Kansans have gotten at least one vaccination shot and 16% have gotten two doses. However, now that Kansas is in Phase 5, that number could skyrocket.

“You know it’s wonderful. It is, once again, good job Kansas and thank you National Guard for helping,” Kansas resident Sarah Dehlic said.

For Dehlic, getting vaccinated means she can see her loved ones again.

“I have not been able to see my mother and my grandmother in seriously about over a year, because I don’t wanna get them sick because I go out in public,” Dehlic said. “I go to the grocery store and do shopping, and just the littlest thing you can pick that up and take it back home, and I don’t want to do that. I can’t afford to get anybody sick.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment projects that Kansas health departments will receive over 92,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.