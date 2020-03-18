Kansas Gov. Kelly bans evictions, foreclosures until May

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has banned home and business evictions until May 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly signed an executive order that she says is designed to mitigate the financial fallout for many Kansans during the spread of the virus.

“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly stated in a news release.

“Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”

The order requires financial institutions to suspend business and home evictions. On Tuesday, the governor signed another executive order ordering the state’s K-12 schools to close and move all teaching online for the rest of the spring semester. The orders came after the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas doubled to 18.

