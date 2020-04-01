Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly temporarily waives waiting period for unemployment benefits

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is taking steps to address what she described as hundreds of thousands of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly announced that Kansas would temporarily waive the one-week waiting period for people to receive the unemployment benefits and waive the requirement that they seek employment.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said they had confirmed 428 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from 369 a day earlier.

Johnson County reported a third death from the virus, pushing the state’s total to 10.