Kansas governor announces Phase 2 in state’s reopening plan, allowing more businesses to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the next step on allowing more businesses in the state to open back up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase 2 will begin Friday, May 22, and restricts mass gatherings of 15 or more people. That’s only a slight change from the 10 or more restriction under Phase 1 and Phase 1.5.

Bars, nightclubs and swimming pools will remain closed during this time. The same goes for events with large gatherings, such as fairs, festivals, parades and summer camps that aren’t child care.

State-owned casinos may open under KDHE guidelines, as well as museums, bowling alleys and movie theaters.

Organized sports tournaments and practices can take place if compliant with a set of specifica regulations.

Kelly said Phase 3, which will allow mass gatherings of 45, is expected to begin June 8.

The governor said Kansans should continue to wear masks, wash hands and stay at home if they feel sick.

