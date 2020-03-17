Kansas Governor Kelly, education department give update on state schools

The news conference is expected to begin at about 4 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Dr. Randy Watson, Commissioner for the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), are holding a Tuesday afternoon news conference to discuss developments and recommendations regarding COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.

The news conference comes as Kansas legislators move to wrap up their work on a series of responses to the coronavirus pandemic. They also were trying Tuesday to resolve differences over the next state budget and a plan for funding transportation projects.

The House approved a bill that would give jobless workers an additional 10 weeks of unemployment benefits and another measure aimed at making it easier for the state to waive its requirements for how many hours of in-person instruction public schools must provide.

The Senate hoped to vote on the measures later Tuesday and was debating a proposed $20 billion state budget.