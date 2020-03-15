Kansas Governor Kelly: Schools strongly recommended to close for upcoming week

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly spoke at a news conference Sunday night about COVID-19, and said the state is strongly recommending that K-12 schools cancel for the upcoming week.

She also said the Kansas State Board of Education formed an expert task force to build a comprehensive plan that schools face in light of COVID-19. They will look at how schools can move the classroom online and how they can assist students who don’t have access to online tools finish the semester, especially those set to graduate.

They will also look at how schools can continue assisting in providing meals for students who need them and what role schools can play in assisting with childcare for local and state healtchcare workers, first responders and other essential workers.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also provided new guidance to state residents on Sunday evening, and is recommending a 14-day quarantine for the following:

Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (currently California, New York and Washington state) on or after March 15.

Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week.

Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15. People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

Traveled internationally on or after March 15. People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel should finish out their quarantine.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)

There is no need for returning travelers to notify KDHE about their return. Information on COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and states with community transmission can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.