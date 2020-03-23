Kansas Gov. Kelly to issue executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has announced her intention to sign an executive order limiting gatherings in the state to 10 people in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Kelly is expected to sign the executive order Tuesday.

“This is an escalating crisis, and we must make sacrifices and adjustments to ensure the safety of our neighbors,” Kelly said. “We all need to do what we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Kelly said her decision was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention that projected cases of the virus to increase in Kansas to a range of 300 to 900 by the end of the month.

Kelly’s announcement comes days after Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a similar order.

Governor Kelly said the language in the order will include framework that counties will have to use if local municipalities issue stay-at-home orders. The framework will include how the order will be implemented for essential businesses.

At this time, the Governor said she has no plans to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.