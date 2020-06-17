Kansas health officials add Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added three states to the travel quarantine list.

Beginning Wednesday, June 17, anyone who has traveled to Alabama, Arizona, and Arkansas will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning home.

Additionally, KDHE has removed Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island from the quarantine list.

In the past two days, health officials in Arizona announced an increase of over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and ICU nurses from other areas are being dispatched to help care for patients in the state.

Alabama and Arkansas have also seen an increase in COVID-19 positive cases since re-opening.

Other travelers who are being asked to quarantine are people who have been to Maryland after May 12, International travel after March 15 and cruise ship travelers after March 15.

For more information on COVID-19 you can visit KDHE’s website here.