Kansas investigates COVID-19 clusters linked to summer camps

FILE – This Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo shows a row of cabins at a summer camp in Fayette, Maine. On Friday, May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidance saying kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside, and fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the CDC says. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Thursday it is investigating COVID-19 clusters linked to four summer camps.

The camps are located in Overland Park, Topeka, the Wichita area, and La Monte, Missouri.

The largest cluster in the past two weeks was linked to AGK Ministry Camp in Maize, near Wichita. The state health department said there are 13 known cases linked to the camp at the Wheat State Retreat Center over the past 14-days. The KDHE said a total of 23 cases have been reported there since the camp was held in June.

The other camps in question are Christ the King Summer Camp and Early Education Center in Topeka, with nine cases; Moana Camp in Overland Park, with five cases; and West Central Christian Service Camp in La Monte, Missouri with seven cases.

The West Central Camp posted an update on Facebook and said it would welcome campers back to the site Thursday afternoon.

“With camp back in session, we wanted to remind everyone that if you are sick or have shown symptoms of illness, please do not attend or send your child to camp sick or with illness symptoms,” the camp shared in a Facebook post. “We want everyone to be safe and feel safe! We also want to remind everyone that we live in a world with sickness and want to be safe and free from that sickness. Please do not send your child to camp with sickness.”

The West Central Camp said it will begin daily temperature checks for all students and adults. They also plan to implement social distancing at chapel, in bunks and in the dining hall. Organizers are also asking students and adults to wear masks while at camp.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment asks parents to have their children tested for COVID-19, if they attended camp at one of the locations. They also ask parents who’ve sent kids to other camps to watch their children for symptoms.