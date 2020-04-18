Kansas lags in COVID-19 testing, clouding state’s reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas ranks near the bottom among U.S. states for how many people it’s testing for the novel coronavirus.

State officials also plan to start using 3D printers to manufacture swabs as the state struggles to get on top of testing. Officials have said the state must be confident in testing across the board before lifting the stay-at-home order.

Earlier in April, Kelly also said that state stockpiles of personal protection equipment were about to run out. She blamed President Donald Trump and his administration for being unprepared as several requests for federal assistance went unmet.

The struggles have continued with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly under increasing pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature to lift restrictions hindering economic activity.

Kelly said Friday that testing people both with and without symptoms is key. Dr. Lee Norman, her top public health administrator, said the state might not be able to loosen restrictions until mid-May.