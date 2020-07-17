Kansas leads US in new COVID cases per capita, metro hospitals see increases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Doctors are sounding an alarm as the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 continues to climb sharply.

Typically there have been 15, 20 or 25 coronavirus patients at the University of Kansas Hospital since the pandemic started in March. On Friday, the hospital announced that it’s treating a record-high 35 patients with COVID-19, including 12 in the intensive care unit.

The good news is that only four patients currently are on ventilators.

Doctors at KU say Kansas is leading the nation with the highest number of new coronavirus cases on a per capita, or in ratio to the number of people living in the state. Similar to reports across the nation, patients needing hospital care continue to trend younger.

“In our own experience here, we have a 14-year-old in our hospital right now,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the hospital’s infection prevention medical director, said. “We have had younger people in their 20s on the ventilator here.”

Across the state line, Saint Luke’s Health System also reports a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients.

The hospital is currently treating 50 patients for the new coronavirus in centers across its system.

The metro area reported 11 deaths from COVID-19 Thursday. That’s the most on any day since this public health emergency began.