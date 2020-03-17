Kansas Lottery suspends all state-owned casino gaming

Row of seats and slot machines with light, color and atmosphere of gambling in Las Vegas.

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Lottery is suspending all state-owned casino gaming at the end of the business day Tuesday.

The suspension will last until at least March 30, 2020.

“The decision was made following Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to ban gatherings of more than 50 people pursuant to CDC recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kansas Lottery said in a news release.

The suspension impacts Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.

“The health and safety of casino guests and employees is of the utmost importance,” the Kansas Lottery said in the news releases. “The Lottery understands the impact this decision will have on both players and employees, but the State must be dedicated to doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas communities.”

A spokesperson for the Kansas Lottery said they along with casino managers will actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and will continue complying with government recommendations for operational procedures.