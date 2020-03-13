Kansas man in his 70s becomes sixth person to test positive for COVID-19 in the state

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. — A man in his 70s who traveled outside of the United States is the latest person in Kansas to test positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six.

“The presumptive positive case was identified with testing sent to KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories (KHEL),” a spokesperson KDHE said. “These results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as a positive unless determined otherwise.”

KDHE is working with the health department in Butlter County where the man lived and CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with him.

Officials said they will monitor those who may have been in contact with the man for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The patient is in isolation, but officials would not release any further information.

“Kansans should remain vigilant,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said. “It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.”

There are mass events guidance documents from the Centers from Disease Control available on KDHE’s website, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

If you have symptoms or believe you may have been in contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

You may also call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) today Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.