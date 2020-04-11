Kansas, Missouri hospitals and health care providers receive a combined $943M in relief funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced $325 million in relief funding to Kansas health care providers and hospitals.

The money will help support hospitals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of the $100 billion relief fund established in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Fund.

The funds are already being dispersed into hospital bank accounts beginning Friday. Moran said this is money that's needed and significant enough to make a difference.

“This money arrives at a time that’s very important, and I have been making the case to hospitals around Kansas. Give these places a chance to work. Don’t make a decision today or your staffing will be a mistake tomorrow. Give us a chance to get the money to you," Moran said.

"Today is the beginning of that process, and I think will provide some hope for communities and hospitals across the Midwest."

The University of Kansas Health System is receiving $20 million of the funds, but Moran said the focus is particularly on the smaller sites across the state.

“In rural Missouri and Kansas, it would seem to me, if we lose a small town hospital today, the likelihood of it returning a year from now or when things are back to normal, I doubt that that’s the case," he said. "So everything we can do to keep health care delivery available in rural America now, means that it will be there in the future."

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt also announced $618 million in coronavirus response funding in Missouri on Friday.

“Health care providers and hospitals across our state need immediate financial relief to continue responding to COVID-19,” Blunt said. “This funding will help cover costs and lost revenue to make sure hospitals and providers are able to continue caring for patients and limiting the spread of this disease. Today’s announcement is an important step, but more must be done.”

More assistance and aid is expected to be announced in the future.