Kansas recommends everyone should wear masks while inside school buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues new guidance as the delta variant spreads across the Midwest.

The governor joined health experts to formally recommend that school districts require masks for everyone age two and older while inside school buildings. The governor issues the updated guidance Friday as school districts prepare to welcome students back to classrooms in the coming weeks.

Governor Kelly said the new masking guidelines puts the state in line with recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health leaders also said school districts should be working with health departments and other agencies to plan vaccination clinics for students and families. Experts agree that vaccinations are the best way to avoid having severe symptoms if you get the virus.

Districts are also encouraged to work with county health departments to implement a COVID-19 testing strategy.

Masks and vaccines aren’t the only steps being recommended under the new guidance from the state. Schools are also being asked to leave three feet of distance between students when they are inside classrooms, if possible.

While people who are fully vaccinated can be allowed to remain in school under the new guidance, it’s also recommended that fully vaccinated people get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy hospital believe it could be a disaster if schools allow parents and children if they wear masks to school.