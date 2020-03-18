Kansas releases new coronavirus mandates for travelers and people with suspected infection

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released new mandates surrounding specific travel within the U.S. and what to do if a person suspects they have been infected with the coronavirus.

KDHE is now ordering a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has traveled to these places:

California, Florida, New York and Washington states, which have seen high levels of transmission

These high transmission counties in Colorado: Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison

Anywhere on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15

Anywhere international on or after March 15

People should also self-quarantine for 14 days if they have been notified by a public health official that they have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the mandate.

Self-quarantining means not going to school, work or any other setting where it is impossible to maintain a 6-foot distance from other people. If anyone then develops symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or a fever, they should contact their local health care provider and tell them about their recent travels.

Anyone experiencing mild symptoms who has not recently traveled should, for now, self-quarantine at home, according to the mandate. People should stay this way for at least seven days after symptoms start or for 72 hours after the fever is gone without the use of medication.

However, people experiencing more sever symptoms should call their health care provider. Testing will only be done on the sickest patients. Treatment will remain the same for those experiencing mild symptoms, with or without a positive test.