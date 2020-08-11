Kansas removes Florida, adds mass gatherings over 500 to quarantine list

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight as a map depicting the spread of COVID-19 is displayed on a monitor after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its travel quarantine list on Tuesday.

The KDHE announced the removal of new Florida travelers from the list, while adding a 14-day quarantine requirement for people who have attended a mass gathering of 500 people or more.

The travel quarantine list still includes anyone who has traveled to or from Florida between June 29- Aug. 11, but new travelers are not included.

Also on the list: those who have attended a mass gathering of 500 or more people on or after Aug. 11, been on a cruise ship on or after March 15, traveled internationally on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice.

Some countries included in the travel notice are China, Iran, the European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil.

The travel quarantine doesn’t apply to people who are traveling through Kansas, although people who have been to these locations should limit time at rest stops and wear masks when they travel through the state.

Critical infrastructure employees, such as those who work in public health, law enforcement and the food supply industry should contact their local health department for quarantine instructions. Some people who work in these sectors may be exempted so they can go to work.

For more information, you can visit the KDHE’s website here.