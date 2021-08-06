Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

OLATHE, KS – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District Sharice Davids speaks to supporters during an election night party on November 6, 2018 in Olathe, Kansas. Davids defeated incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said Friday she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Davids, who represents portions of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, said she’s vaccinated, and her symptoms are mild. She’ll now continue to isolate at home, which she’s been doing since an unrelated outpatient surgery.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it,” she said in a statement.

Davids said she encourages everyone to get vaccinated to “put the worst of this virus behind us.”