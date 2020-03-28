Kansas reports nearly 100 new cases of the coronavirus over two-day span

TOPEKA, Kan. — New data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows there are now 261 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, indicating a massive jump from just two days prior.

On March 26, the KDHE reported 42 new cases, bringing the total up to 168. Two days later, that number is up by 93. That’s an increase of total cases by nearly two-thirds.

March 28 saw the largest jump in numbers so far, adding 59 new positive cases.

Some of the counties with the most cases include Johnson (80), Wyandotte (53), Sedgwick (33) and Douglas (23).

According to the update, 50 people have been hospitalized. The age range is 7 to 95.

Out of those tested, 3,671 have come back negative. Those who have tested positive make up about 7% of all who were tested.

The KDHE did not provide information on the number of people who have recovered.

You can track the coronavirus in Kansas and Missouri through interactive maps, here.