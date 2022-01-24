Kansas reports second child COVID death in a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Kansas child’s death has been linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the death is in the 10-to-17-year-old age group. Last Wednesday, the KDHE reported a death in the 0-to-9-year-old age group.

The two deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 pediatric deaths to eight in Kansas. The KDHE does not release victims’ genders, locations, exact ages, or the date of their deaths.

Since Friday, the KDHE reports a total of 17 more deaths and 71 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. It said 14,270 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The KDHE samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Of the recent positive cases, 104 are the omicron variant, while seven are the delta variant.

The state also tracks vaccinations against COVID-19. Since Friday:

4,389 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,212 got a second dose

7,821 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.03% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.91% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE updates its coronavirus and vaccine data every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays.