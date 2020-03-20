Kansas to allow curbside alcohol sales for liquor stores, restaurants during virus outbreak

Beer fans stock up on MillerCoors products as the news spreads that the MillerCoors brewing company will soon be forced to pull 39 brands of beers from every restaurant, bar and liquor store in the state of Minnesota. It’s all because the company wasn’t able to renew their brand label registration far enough in advance […]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is amending some of its regulations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

With restaurants shut down — except delivery, pick-up and drive-thru services — and officials emphasizing social distancing, the agency said many were concerned how the pandemic would affect Kansas businesses that sell alcohol.

So effective immediately, Kansas liquor license-holders will be allowed to “curbside” sales to customers.

During this policy, the payment and physical delivery of alcoholic liquor may occur on or off of the licensed business.

Drinking establishments and class A clubs, class B clubs may sell bottles of beer or wine curbside.

For the duration of this policy only, beer or wine sold in this fashion needs to be opened on the licensed premises and properly sealed, but does not need to be partially consumed on the licensed premises.

To accommodate these curbside sales, the business have to designate specific “to-go” parking stalls or similar locations, which must all be located within a 50-foot radius of the entrance to their business. Any sale outside the 50-foot radius is prohibited.

This new policy only applies to retail liquor stores, drinking establishments, class A and B clubs, farm wineries, microbreweries, microdistilleries and producers.

The policy will stay in effect until further notice, according to the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.