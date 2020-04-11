Kansas up to 1,268 confirmed coronavirus cases – half are in the Kansas City metro

TOPEKA, Kan. — State officials are reporting 1,268 positive coronavirus cases in Kansas, including 55 deaths as of April 11.

More than half of those cases are on the Kansas side of the KC metro. Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties combined have 673 reported cases.

The number of cases statewide increased by 60 over the past 24 hours. The average number of new cases each day has gone up slightly over the past week.

Out of more than 12,300 tests, 11,075 have come back negative.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has predicted that the worst for Kansas is yet to come. Models show the peak coming in late April.

Use these interactive maps to track the coronavirus in Missouri, Kansas and the world.

The state did not provide information on how many people have recovered.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 19,882 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. Nearly 30,000 have recovered.