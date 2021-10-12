Kauffman Center announces updates to safety requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kauffman Center for the Preforming Arts announces updates to its health and safety protocol for guests attending performances.

Beginning Oct. 12, a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before a performance will be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination to some events. COVID-19 tests must be administered by an official testing center. Self-administered tests will not be accepted. However, an at-home antigen test administered by a virtual proctor with a time and date stamped digital result will be accepted.

The following organizations will continue to require proof of full vaccination for anyone to attend a performance at the Kauffman Center at this time:

Kansas City Ballet

Kansas City Symphony

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Harriman-Jewell Series

Masks and picture IDs are always required for all patrons regardless of vaccination status. Visit the Kauffman Center for a complete list of events and acceptable vaccination documentation for admission.

The center asks anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home. The Kauffman Center says it will regularly evaluate and update its protocols. Decisions will be made based on health data and public health guidance.