KC-area doctors suspect mixing, matching booster shots might broaden COVID protection

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots may be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this week.

Regulators are considering allowing fully vaccinated individuals to receive booster shots that are different from their initial two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to The New York Times, the FDA is not going to recommend one particular brand of booster shot over another, but the agency is expected to approve both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters later this week.

Pfizer’s booster has already been approved and is being distributed.

The FDA is considering allowing any booster shot for everyone who already has received an authorized vaccine.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital support the move, saying all of the approved vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness or death and mixing them may actually improve protection against the virus.

“Imagine that you want all levels of immunity,” said Dr Steven Stites, chief medical officer at KU Health System. “Each vaccine does a little different job to help induce your immune system just a little differently. So if you mix them, you might get a broader defense against any possible ways that COVID-19 is trying to hurt you.”

A National Institutes of Health study found mixing boosters could provide more protection than sticking with the same vaccine, especially for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Stites said a fully vaccinated person should talk with their health care provider to determine which booster may be best if the FDA does approve mixing them.