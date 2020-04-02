KC-based company at forefront of biocontainment tech being used to help coronavirus patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They were once used during the Ebola outbreak, developed by MRIGlobal in partnership with the U.S. Department of State and the Paul Allen Foundation.

And now MRIGlobal developers are making containerized biocontainment systems, used to transport people with highly contagious diseases, again.

But this time the government is using them to help people diagnosed with coronavirus.

In February, they helped bring 14 Americans home. Those 14 people each tested positive for coronavirus while on a cruise in Japan.

"It makes us feel very good to be able to have the products that are developed to be used in a time of need," said Dean Gray, MRIGlobal director. "To actually be deployed when our country and our world needs them most, that’s why we’re here."

The containers are 44 feet long and weigh 22,000 pounds. They're usually loaded onto a cargo plane to be transferred.

"Ideally it’s about getting people critical care that they need, being able to safely transport them from one location to another, while you have complete containment of the pathogen," Gray said.

There's three separate sections inside the container. One for patients receiving medical care, another for health care workers removing protective equipment and the last section is for resting.

"We're very proud. We want to be able to help our country. We want to be able to help our community, and we want to be able to help the world," Gray said.

MRIGlobal wants to ensure that both patients and caretakers have a world class mobile medical facility.

MRIGlobal said it's working on creating more containers. Right now, the U.S. Department of State has four containerized biocontainment systems in Atlanta.