KC Chamber urges Gov. Parson to take more stringent action to stem spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chamber of commerce and other civic organizations are urging Missouri Governor Mike Parson to take more stringent action to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the governor, the KC Chamber, The Civic Council of Greater KC and the KC Area Development Council laid out four agenda items.

"As civic organizations representing employers and businesses across the Kansas City region, we strongly support you taking executive action to accomplish social distancing in Missouri to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the letter reads.

"These actions, which have been taken by other states and local governments in the Kansas City region, include:

1. Order that all gatherings and events across Missouri be limited to groups of no more than 10, while observing the maximum possible social distancing; these restrictions should be in place until public health officials advise that it is safe to relax them

2. Close all schools across Missouri until public health officials advise that it is safe to re-open

3. Order that all restaurants and bars in Missouri transition to take-out or delivery service only, or close, until public health officials advise that it is safe to resume dine-in service

4. Strongly urge that all Missourians avoid non-essential activities and observe social distancing until public health officials indicate it is safe to resume normal activities."

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Parson did say that he was issuing an order banning more than 10 people, although he said it wasn't aimed at shutting down businesses and wouldn't apply to gatherings like weddings and funerals.

The details of the executive order are to be released during a news conference at 3 p.m. Saturday.