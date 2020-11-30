KC health department closes five local businesses for violating COVID-19 restrictions over holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department announced Monday their team has closed five local businesses for violating new COVID-19 guidelines over Thanksgiving weekend.

Over the weekend, the department’s COVID-19 enforcement team visited 61 businesses to monitor compliance with Mayor Quinton Lucas’ recent order at Kansas City businesses. They checked crowd size, mask-wearing, social distancing and whether the bars and restaurants were closing by 10 p.m. as required.

Their checks included establishments at the Plaza, Westport, 18th & Vine, Power & Light, and the Crossroads, along with bars and restaurants across the city.

The health department said its enforcement team closed four businesses for violating the 10:00 p.m. closing time, as stipulated in the order.

To reopen, the following businesses must submit a compliance plan to the health department.

IHop at 4149 Sterling Ave. due to customers still dining at 11:30 p.m.

Club 31 at 927 E. 85th St. due to customers still inside at 10:30 p.m.

Taqueria Mexico #1 at 910 SW Blvd. due to customers still dining at 10:00 p.m.

Charritos Taqueria at 3831 Independence Ave. due to customers still dining at 10:30 p.m.

The fifth business closed was the Corner Bar & Grill located at 1601 E. 18th St., which was investigated on Sunday due to a complaint about a large gathering.

The health department says when their field supervisor noted multiple violations of the mask and social distancing rules, the owner initially refused to cease operation. The supervisor called for backup, including Kansas City Police.

After an hour, the business was closed due to failure to comply with the mayor’s order and interference with the health department investigation.

The owner must attend an informal hearing to review and discuss permit and order requirements before the business permit can be reinstated, according to the health department.

Also over the holiday weekend, the health department reported 29 COVID-19 deaths in Kansas City hospitals. Four of those deaths were KCMO residents, and the health department is now working to pass along notifications to the counties and cities where the others lived. They are also reporting 850 new positive COVID-19 cases.

“Fortunately, a lot of folks were careful and celebrated Thanksgiving in a new, and yes, unusual way,” said Dr. Rex Archer, KCMO director of health. “We hope our predictions are wrong and we don’t see a tidal wave of new cases among those who ignored prevention measures.”

The Kansas City Health Department asks everyone who traveled or spent Thanksgiving unmasked and without social distancing, or with people outside their immediate household, to quarantine for at least 10 days, to monitor for symptoms.