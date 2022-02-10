KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will soon be easier than ever to get in for a COVID-19 test in Kansas City.

The city’s health department plans to start providing COVID-19 testing 7-days a week for the rest of the month.

The COVID testing clinic will be located inside the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center, 3700 Blue Parkway (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Tuesday, March 1.

Tests can be scheduled online through the health department. You will need to take proof of your voucher with you on the day of your test.

You can also call 1-800-635-8611 to make an appointment.

If you show up without an appointment, look for a QR code to scan that will allow you to register for a test on the spot.

The health department said the test is the more sensitive PCR test. This means you will self-swab your own nasal passage. Parents will need to swab their young children.

Results will be emailed to you. If you don’t have an email address, you can call 1-800-635-8611 to get your results.

The health department recommends you be tested for COVID if:

You have COVID-19 symptoms

It has been 5 days since you were exposed or in close contact with someone with COVID

You have been in a crowd where there was not masking and social distancing