KC Health Department says increase in cases tied to St. Joseph meat processing plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department says an increase in cases in the city is tied to a coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing facility in St. Joseph.

The health department said Tuesday that they confirmed 60 residents of Kansas City who work at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph have tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, 412 asymptomatic employees tested positive out of the 2,367 workers who were tested between April 27 and May 1.

The mass testing at Triumph Foods is part of an effort by the Department of Health and Senior Services to test people when an outbreak is present among people living or working closely together.

The number of cases in Kansas City increased from 586 on Monday to 664. So far, 16 Kansas City residents have died from COVID-19.

“The processing plant cases from St. Joseph show how interconnected and mobile we are,” said Kansas City Health Department Deputy Director Frank Thompson.

“This underscores the need for businesses to have information available to assist our disease investigators so when outbreaks like this occur, we can quickly follow-up. Those 60 cases also highlight the needs for expanded testing and contact tracing to contain COVID-19.”

As of Tuesday, Triumph Foods remains open and operational.

“Those with positive results are being notified and have been asked to self-isolate at home,” according to Triumph Foods CEO Mark Campbell.